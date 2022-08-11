11-year-old boy drowns in an Arkansas storm drain after being dragged in

Boy was playing near a retention pond, where water gathers during heavy rain, when he fell in.

A 47-year-old woman jumped in after him and was also swept away.

Slow-moving thunderstorms brought heavy rainfall to the middle of the country Monday.

Advertisement

Authorities reported that an 11-year-old kid died on Monday after being carried down a storm drain in Arkansas by floodwaters.

Kevin Boydston, deputy fire chief in Bentonville, said that the youngster fell in as he was playing close to a retention pond, where water collects after heavy rain. The boy was taken by the current. He is still unidentified.

According to Boydston, a woman, age 47, dove in after the boy but was also carried away. The boy was hospitalised after being saved along with the woman. She was taken to the hospital.

According to the National Weather Service, slow-moving thunderstorms produced heavy rain and localised flash floods to the midsection of the country on Monday.

The majority of those torrential downpours, which covered areas of Arkansas, happened swiftly and in a short period of time, according to meteorologist Brad McGavock with the weather service in Tulsa, Oklahoma. The management of the water through those storm drains “may really result in a significant amount of water through those culverts.”

In Michigan, a 14-year-old was electrocuted after mistakenly clutching a fallen electrical line while reaching for a stick in her backyard. A fallen tree in Ohio tragically crushed a woman.

Advertisement

Also Read Girl electrocuted, woman crushed by tree amid Midwest storms Powerful storms battered Michigan, Ohio, Illinois and Indiana Monday. A 14-year-old girl...