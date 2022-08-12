12 injured by Russian missile near Ukrainian nuclear plant

Attack on Voznesensk was described as “another act of Russian nuclear terrorism” by the state-run Energoatom.

The attack damaged several private houses and a five-story apartment building.

The town is about 19 miles from the Pivdennoukrainsk Nuclear Power Plant, Ukraine’s second largest.

A Russian missile struck a residential area of a southern Ukrainian town near a nuclear power station, injuring 12 civilians and heightening fears of a nuclear accident during Ukraine’s war, according to Ukrainian officials.

Vitaliy Kim, governor of the Mykolaiv region, said on Telegram that four children were among those injured in an attack in Voznesensk that damaged several private houses and a five-story apartment building.

The town is about 30 kilometres (19 miles) from the Pivdennoukrainsk Nuclear Power Plant (PNPP), Ukraine’s second largest.

The Mykolaiv region’s general prosecutor’s office updated an earlier toll, saying 12 civilians had been injured.

The attack on Voznesensk was described as “another act of Russian nuclear terrorism” by the state-run Energoatom, which manages all four Ukrainian nuclear power plants.

On Saturday, air strike warnings were issued several times in the Mykolaiv region.

“It is possible that this missile was aimed specifically at the Pivdennoukrainsk Nuclear Power Plant, which the Russian military tried to seize back at the beginning of March,” Energoatom said in a statement.

Russia did not respond immediately to the accusation. Reuters was unable to confirm the situation in Voznesensk immediately. The Pivdennoukrainsk plant was not damaged, according to reports.

Ukrainian authorities have asked the UN and other international organisations to force Russian forces to leave another nuclear power plant that has been occupied since shortly after Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24.

The town of Enerhodar, which is home to Europe’s largest nuclear power plant, has been repeatedly shelled, with Moscow and Kyiv trading blame.

