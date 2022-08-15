15-year boy killed in Islington, north London

A 15-year-old boy was killed with a knife in a north London park.

Paramedics helped him at the scene before taking him to the hospital, where he died.

Advertisement The Metropolitan Police said that a crime scene has been set up and that a murder investigation is underway.

A 15-year-old boy was killed with a knife in a park in north London.

Thursday night around 21:00 BST, police were called to Highbury Fields in Islington. Paramedics helped him at the scene before taking him to the hospital, where he died.

The Metropolitan Police said that a crime scene has been set up and that a murder investigation is underway.

No one has been arrested yet, and the police are trying to find the boy’s family.

Advertisement

A look at all of the murders in London in 2022 shows that the boy is the youngest teenager to have been killed with a knife in the capital this year.

Chloe was in the area with her kids and saw what happened. She told what she saw.

“A big group of kids just ran past me – definitely over 10 – and I just didn’t think very much of it,” she said.

“As I got to the corner and turned, I could see there was a kid lying on the ground.

“There wasn’t any blood or anything like that. Two police officers came and started tending to him. Two of his friends were there and they were holding his hands.”

Highbury Fields is a huge cordon made of police tape that is wrapped around the whole park.

Advertisement

Police say that people won’t be able to go there for the rest of the day.

There are a lot of police officers around, and yellow bags full of evidence can be seen in the grass.

One person told me that she saw the boy run away from ten other boys.

She saw him on the ground with his face down while police officers tried to calm him down.