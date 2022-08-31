Advertisement
150,000 tomatoes flow across the highway, the road turns into a ketchup river

  • Drivers slid over the oozy mess.
  • A truck carrying tens of thousands of tomatoes collapsed.
  • It caused a seven-vehicle collision.
Drivers slid over the oozy mess as a truck carrying tens of thousands of tomatoes collapsed and spilt, causing a seven-vehicle collision.

Around 5 a.m. on Monday, the truck struck a car, swerved, and then struck another car, according to police. More than 150,000 tomatoes were spread across Interstate 80 near Vacaville, California, as a result of the impact.

The state highway police said that tomatoes the size of fists appeared to cover the pavement “two feet deep” and covered the eastbound lanes of the roadway for around 200 feet.

Unaware drivers drove over the tomatoes, mixing dirt, oil, and vegetables in a delicious mixture.

Seven cars apparently involved in a chain reaction when one vehicle reportedly struck another on the road.

Patrol officer Jason Tyhurst reported that the truck driver and two other people had minor wounds. One person was taken to a hospital after breaking their leg.

In order to clean up the red mess, officials closed the highway in both directions. On Monday, around 3 a.m., the road was reopened.

At this time of year, the roadway is commonly used by trucks carrying tomatoes because the vegetable is farmed nearby.

This unusual spill is the most recent one to occur in the US this year.

500 pounds of marijuana were spread across Interstate 70 in Callaway County, Missouri, on April 20, the day when marijuana is traditionally celebrated.

Numerous white plastic sacks of various sizes held the marijuana. It required more than one patrol car to transfer it to the evidence room, according to the state highway patrol.

In that occurrence, nobody suffered any significant injuries. According to the highway patrol, two males from Mexico were detained and charged with first-degree drug trafficking. One of the suspects was also accused of careless driving.

