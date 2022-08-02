2 Air France pilots suspended following cockpit fight

Advertisement
  • Two Air France pilots were suspended after physically fighting in the cockpit.
  • The incident occurred on a June trip from Geneva to Paris.
  • France’s air investigation agency, BEA, issued a report last week about certain pilots’ actions during safety incidents.
Two Air France pilots were suspended after physically fighting in the cockpit on a June trip from Geneva to Paris, according to an Air France spokesperson on Sunday.

The flight continued and landed safely, and the debate had no effect on the rest of the journey, according to the official, who emphasized the airline’s dedication to safety.

According to Switzerland’s news agency, the pilot and co-pilot had a disagreement immediately after takeoff and grabbed each other by the collars after one seemingly smacked the other. According to the report, cabin personnel intervened and one crew member spent the trip in the cockpit with the pilots.

The brawl was revealed after France’s air investigation agency, BEA, issued a report on Wednesday claiming that certain Air France pilots failed to follow rules during safety problems.

It centred on a fuel leak on an Air France flight from Brazzaville, Republic of Congo, to Paris in December 2020, when pilots redirected the jet but did not reduce power to the engine or land as quickly as feasible, as required per leak procedure. The jet landed safely in Chad, but according to the BEA assessment, the engine may have caught fire.

