Police say a family of five was discovered dead in an apparent murder-suicide; on Tuesday afternoon at a residence in southeast Orlando.
Around 1 p.m., officers were called to the house to check on the welfare; of two children and three adults. Once inside, they discovered their dead.
Their identities were withheld until police; notified their families.
According to Justin Rossilini, a neighbour who lives across the street from the two-story house; the family consisted of two young girls, ages 6 and 7; and an adult son.
The previous two days were free for me. We have been at home. I didn’t hear anything,” he told the neighbourhood newspaper; mentioning that the family had only recently moved in.
The Lake Nona Region community was noticeable; as having a significant police presence.
