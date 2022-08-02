Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
2 children, 4 family members from Orlando found dead

2 children, 4 family members from Orlando found dead

Articles
Advertisement
2 children, 4 family members from Orlando found dead

Family members from Orlando found dead

Advertisement
  • The family included an adult son and two little girls around the ages of 6 and 7.
  • A large police presence could be seen in the Lake Nona Region neighborhood.
  • The family had just moved into the home a couple of months ago.
Advertisement

Police say a family of five was discovered dead in an apparent murder-suicide; on Tuesday afternoon at a residence in southeast Orlando.

Around 1 p.m., officers were called to the house to check on the welfare; of two children and three adults. Once inside, they discovered their dead.

Their identities were withheld until police; notified their families.

According to Justin Rossilini, a neighbour who lives across the street from the two-story house; the family consisted of two young girls, ages 6 and 7; and an adult son.

The previous two days were free for me. We have been at home. I didn’t hear anything,” he told the neighbourhood newspaper; mentioning that the family had only recently moved in.

The Lake Nona Region community was noticeable; as having a significant police presence.

Advertisement

Also Read

Man arrested again on suspicion of murder of Claire Holland
Man arrested again on suspicion of murder of Claire Holland

A 40-year-old man has been re-arrested by Avon and Somerset Police. Officers...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the World News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story