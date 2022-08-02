Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
2 more migrant buses arrive in NYC as the border crisis remains

2 more migrant buses arrive in NYC as the border crisis remains

Articles
Advertisement
2 more migrant buses arrive in NYC as the border crisis remains

2 more migrant buses arrive in NYC as the border crisis remains

Advertisement
  • Two more buses carrying illegal immigrants arrived in New York City on Friday morning from Texas. Gov.
  • Greg Abbott began sending migrants from his state to liberal cities thousands of miles from the US-Mexico border. McAllen
  • Texas Mayor Javier Villalobos says his city can handle handling a few hundred illegal immigrants a day.
Advertisement

Two more buses carrying illegal immigrants arrived in New York City on Friday morning from Texas.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott recently dispatched buses to left-wing cities such as New York and Washington, D.C.

Abbott began sending migrants from his state to liberal cities thousands of miles from the US-Mexico border in order to bring evidence of the migrant crisis to their doorsteps and draw attention to the issue of illegal immigration in his own state.

“Because of President Biden’s continued refusal to acknowledge the crisis caused by his open border policies, the State of Texas has had to take unprecedented action to keep our communities safe,” Abbott said Friday.

Abbott has been chastised by New York City Mayor Eric Adams and Washington, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser for busing hundreds of migrants from his state’s border to their northern cities.

Adams referred to Abbott’s busing program as “inhumane,” while Bowser compared the influx of migrants to a “humanitarian crisis.”

Advertisement

“You see New York, you see Washington kind of drowning with a few buses,” McAllen, Texas Mayor Javier Villalobos told Fox News. “We used to get over a thousand-something people a day.”

“The city of McAllen was able to deal with thousands of immigrants a day,” Villalobos said. “I think they can handle a few hundred.”

Also Read

Escaped python caught under parked car in Texas
Escaped python caught under parked car in Texas

Cibolo Animal Services was called to a home in Cibolo, Texas, early...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the World News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story