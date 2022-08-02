2 more migrant buses arrive in NYC as the border crisis remains

Two more buses carrying illegal immigrants arrived in New York City on Friday morning from Texas.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott recently dispatched buses to left-wing cities such as New York and Washington, D.C.

Abbott began sending migrants from his state to liberal cities thousands of miles from the US-Mexico border in order to bring evidence of the migrant crisis to their doorsteps and draw attention to the issue of illegal immigration in his own state.

“Because of President Biden’s continued refusal to acknowledge the crisis caused by his open border policies, the State of Texas has had to take unprecedented action to keep our communities safe,” Abbott said Friday.

Abbott has been chastised by New York City Mayor Eric Adams and Washington, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser for busing hundreds of migrants from his state’s border to their northern cities.

Adams referred to Abbott’s busing program as “inhumane,” while Bowser compared the influx of migrants to a “humanitarian crisis.”

“You see New York, you see Washington kind of drowning with a few buses,” McAllen, Texas Mayor Javier Villalobos told Fox News. “We used to get over a thousand-something people a day.”

“The city of McAllen was able to deal with thousands of immigrants a day,” Villalobos said. “I think they can handle a few hundred.”

