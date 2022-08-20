20 mummified corpses, discovered by Nigerian police

Armed police raid a building in Benin City, the capital of Edo state.

They were searching for a “suspected ritual shrine,” a police spokeswoman says.

It is not clear how long the bodies had been in the building, she adds.

According to Nigerian authorities, 20 mummified bodies, including several of kids; found in a building in the southern city of Benin, stunning residents in the often lively neighbourhood.

According to Jennifer Iwegbu, a police spokeswoman, three individuals taken into custody during the raid.

Based on information that the building in Benin City, the capital of Edo state, was a “suspected ritual shrine,” she added, armed police officers invaded it.

Just 5 3 miles from the city centre, “Fifteen mummified male bodies, 3 mummified female corpses, and 2 mummified child corpses discovered at the spot,” according to Iwegbu.

Security services in Nigeria had previously discovered such shrines that are in use by ritualists and kidnappers, but the most recent find is among the most terrible in recent memory given the number of casualties.

Many locals arrive at the structure and expressed outrage over what they believe to be an operation carried out in secret from even close neighbours.

The length of time the remains is within the structure is unknown, and the suspects are questioned by authorities.

According to Iwegbu, all three of the suspects are young boys. And a police medical team is helping with the investigations. She says, “Intense efforts are in progress to apprehend the other individuals who are running.”

