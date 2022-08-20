The shooter who opened fire in a supermarket, killing two men.

He planned a school shooting in an online manifesto.

However, he could not wait for the start of the semester.

Advertisement

The shooter who opened fire in a supermarket, killing two men, planned a school shooting in an online manifesto but finally could not wait for the start of the semester.

Police on Monday named Ethan Blair Miller, 20, as the shooter who killed an 84-year-old customer and a 66-year-old Safeway employee by firing bullets from an AR-15-style weapon while they were being attacked.

Miller shot himself to death late on Sunday in Bend before police could apprehend him.

The Downward Spiral Of “Ethan Miller,” a manifesto from two months ago that has since been erased, was found by authorities.

“If you’re reading this, I’m undoubtedly DEAD and have just committed a ‘NATIONAL TRAGEDY,'” the manifesto from June 29 begins.

He attributes his then-intended activities on fights in his family, the coronavirus pandemic lockdowns, and his inability to find a girlfriend.

Advertisement

I am to blame, but I was transformed into a monster, he wrote. This tragedy was my doing. But I was made by society.

He designated a day that was later than the day of the carnage at the supermarket as “my last day of this torment on earth.”

The eighth day of September. it’s Thursday. The first day of classes at Mountain View High School for all students. He wrote, “GOD I Can’t Wait.”

Perhaps this comes as less of a surprise to some of you as I was always known as “The Quiet Kid with Anger Issues” at school.

But I’ve always been a threat. Exactly like a ticking time bomb. Prepared To Blow!

He attacked mass shooters who allowed themselves to be apprehended and claimed that Eric Harris and Dylan Klebold, the two men who killed 12 students and a teacher at Columbine High School in 1999, “had the right idea.”

Advertisement

“Yes, this was largely influenced by Columbine. The case has long piqued my curiosity, and it served as the basis and a source of inspiration for Doomsday,’ he added.

I can also relate to Eric and Dylan in certain ways. They shared my characteristics. F—ED by society, good young men.

He had intended to strike on September 8, but was unable to wait that long.

He stated on Saturday that “The Rage has Become Uncontrollable and It Can’t Wait 2 More Weeks.” “Tomorrow. Sunday. 28 August 2022. Doomsday.’

Customer Glenn Edward Bennett and veteran of the Army employee Donald Ray Surrett Jr. have been named as the victims in the Safeway massacre.

Also Read Oregon grocery store attack kills 3, including suspect Gunman believed to have begun attack in parking lot before moving inside....