3 arrested, from shots near National Mall

Bullets were fired on Constitution Ave. NW around 1:15 a.m. ET, but no one was hit.

Multiple shooters were present, and at least two firearms were recovered.

Despite its proximity to the Washington Monument and the White House, the shooting did not appear to be political.

Advertisement

Three people were arrested after shots were fired near the National Mall in Washington, D.C. early Friday.

Bullets were fired on Constitution Ave. NW around 1:15 a.m. ET, but no one was hit.

The D.C. Metropolitan Police Department confirmed that multiple shooters were present, and at least two firearms were recovered. Three unoccupied vehicles were hit.

According to US Park Police, three people were detained in connection with the incident: one juvenile and two adults.

“There is no ongoing threat to the public,” Park Police said. “The investigation is ongoing and there is no more specific information at this time.”

Despite its proximity to the Washington Monument and the White House, the shooting did not appear to be political in nature.

Advertisement

Despite significant progress in crime prevention since the 1990s, Washington, D.C. continues to see recurring gun crime.

Police in Washington, D.C. arrested a 15-year-old boy following a Juneteenth shooting that killed one person and injured three others, including a police officer.

The Metropolitan Police Department announced the arrest of a 15-year-old boy on Thursday, accusing him of first-degree murder while armed. He is currently detained at the Juvenile Processing Center.

Also Read Shooting suspect in Highland Park attack in Chicago to face 117 charges Robert Crimo III faces 117 charges, including 21 counts of first-degree murder....