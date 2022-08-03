Advertisement
  • 3 dead, 6 wounded in attack on Chinese kindergarten
Articles
China does not allow private gun ownership, so most such attacks are carried out with knives

  • Chinese police are searching for a man suspected of killing three and injuring six at a kindergarten in Jiangxi province.
  • Police report, that the 48-year-old suspect was identified by his surname, Liu.

Police in the province of Jiangxi in southern China are seeking for a man suspected of killing three and wounding six at a kindergarten on Wednesday.

In a police report, the 48-year-old suspect was identified by his surname, Liu. In the brief statement, no other information regarding Wednesday morning’s attack in Anfu County was provided.

China increased school security in response to a wave of violent incidents in recent years that were mostly attributable to individuals harbouring grudges against society or suffering from undiagnosed mental disorders.

Since owning a gun is against the law in China, these attacks are usually done with knives, homemade bombs, or gas bombs.

During the past decade, approximately 100 children and adults were killed and hundreds more were injured in “lone wolf” attacks that appeared to be uncoordinated and whose motives were unclear.

The overwhelmingly male perpetrators were either killed, committed suicide, or were put on trial and executed.

Acts of violence against China’s youth reverberate especially loudly due to the country’s chronically low birth rate, in part as a result of population control tactics implemented over decades.

