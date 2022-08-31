31 injured in Germany rollercoaster crash

Two rollercoaster trains collide at Legoland amusement park in southern Germany.

More than 30 people were injured, one critically, when two rollercoaster trains collided at a southern German amusement park.

At the Legoland park in Gunzburg, one rollercoaster train braked hard and collided with another, according to the German news agency dpa.

Three helicopters were dispatched to the scene, as were fire and rescue services, with 31 people injured. The cause of the crash was not immediately clear.

According to a police spokesperson, 15 of the 31 people were taken to the hospital for further treatment, with one seriously injured.

According to a park spokesperson, the incident occurred in the station of the Fire Dragon ride.

A criminal investigation was immediately launched, according to the police spokesperson, and officials from the public prosecutor’s office were on the scene.

They stated: “The investigations are still ongoing. We cannot say anything more about the accident’s cause or what caused it. This is the investigation’s focus.”

He went on to say that only the area around the ride was closed, and the rest of the park was open.

The rollercoaster requires a minimum age of six for accompanied children and eight for children riding alone.

A woman died last week in another rollercoaster accident at an amusement park in Klotten, southwest Germany.

The 57-year-old woman died after falling out of the rollercoaster while it was moving. The cause of the accident has yet to be determined.

