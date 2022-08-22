32 dead in northern regions of India amid extreme monsoon spell

Torrential monsoon rains have killed at least 32 people in India’s northern states.

In two of India’s northern states, torrential monsoon rains have caused landslides and flash flooding that have killed at least 32 people since Friday.

Overwhelmed by the rain, villages have lost their homes, leaving families stranded while rescue teams work to evacuate the surviving.

According to the Himachal Pradesh state government, 27 people were murdered there, and as of Monday, six more were still unaccounted for. The state administration also noted that majority of the fatalities were due to houses falling and other mishaps.

It’s the most recent in a long list of fatalities caused by severe rain in the state since the end of June, when the monsoon season began. According to the state report, since the start of the season, at least 244 individuals have perished in Himachal Pradesh.

Ranjit Kumar Sinha, a representative of the state disaster management body, claims that 12 people are still missing in the state of Uttarakhand and that 5 people have perished.

According to Sinha, “search and rescue for the missing people is still underway, and we are hoping to find them.”



India was expected to get average rainfall in August and September, according to a federal weather service forecast made earlier this month.

“We have deployed choppers to rescue people who are stuck in remote areas due to rain related incidents. The rescue operation is happening on full swing,” Reuters quotes Sinha as saying.

