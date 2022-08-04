4 members of a New York family injured in Jerusalem shooting

A suspected Palestinian gunman opened fire on a bus in Jerusalem’s Old City.

A family of four from New York was among those injured.

A pregnant woman had to give birth at 26 weeks due to injuries suffered in the incident.

A family of four from New York was among eight people injured Sunday when a suspected Palestinian gunman opened fire on a bus in Jerusalem’s Old City, According to reports.

According to Yeshiva World News, the American family is from Williamsburg, Brooklyn, in New York City. According to the outlet, the father is in severe condition and is on life support.

There was no immediate word on the other family members’ conditions.

New York Attorney General Letitia James tweeted the article, saying she is praying for the family and others injured in the “terrible terrorist attack.”

The incident injured Americans, according to US Ambassador to Israel Tom Nides. An embassy representative provided no additional information or facts.

In addition to the Americans, the Israeli publication Haaretz stated that a pregnant woman had stomach injuries and was forced to give delivery at 26 weeks.

According to Israeli medics, a man received gunshot wounds to the head and neck. It was unclear whether the man was one among the injured Americans.

The incident occurred while the bus was parked outside David’s Tomb on Mount Zion, just outside the Old City walls. According to Israeli media, the accused attacker is a 26-year-old Palestinian from east Jerusalem.

Later that day, authorities claimed the suspected attacker surrendered. According to Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid, the accused attacker was a Jerusalem resident who was working alone during the shooting and had previously been detained by Israel.

