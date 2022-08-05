Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
5 injured when a marijuana grow house in Detroit blows up

5 injured when a marijuana grow house in Detroit blows up

Articles
Advertisement
5 injured when a marijuana grow house in Detroit blows up

5 injured when a marijuana grow house in Detroit blows up

Advertisement
  • The explosion occurred at an illegal marijuana grow house. Officials suspect the blast is related to THC vape cartridges.
  • Four people were hospitalized in critical condition, and one person was stable.
  • Investigators believe THC was being extracted to use in e-cigarette cartridges.
Advertisement

Officials believe the explosion at a Detroit facility, which they described as a residence housing an illicit marijuana grow operation, may have been caused by THC vape cartridges after five individuals were injured. Fire crews arrived at the area before 5:30 p.m. on Monday, according to Detroit Police.

According to authorities, “we now believe that this was an illegal marijuana grow home and the explosion was related to THC.”

According to a WDIV representative from Detroit, the THC was allegedly being extracted for use in vape cartridges, according to investigators.

Also Read

Explosions hit military airfield in Crimea
Explosions hit military airfield in Crimea

Reports say that explosions hit a military airfield in Crimea. There were...

According to the police, one person was stable and four individuals were hospitalised in critical condition.

The explosion scared the neighbours who heard it.

Advertisement

Frank Owens told WDIV, “We believed it was lightning and thunder because trees were down on the next lot. “They damaged a few vehicles. There was a big boom. People running out in their undies were something I witnessed. Due to the intense odours, WDIV crews were kept back from the area.

Also Read

Russian positions in seized Crimea being rocked by new explosions
Russian positions in seized Crimea being rocked by new explosions

Blasts and fires hit a military depot in Crimea, forcing the evacuation...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the World News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story