5 injured when a marijuana grow house in Detroit blows up

The explosion occurred at an illegal marijuana grow house. Officials suspect the blast is related to THC vape cartridges.

Four people were hospitalized in critical condition, and one person was stable.

Investigators believe THC was being extracted to use in e-cigarette cartridges.

Officials believe the explosion at a Detroit facility, which they described as a residence housing an illicit marijuana grow operation, may have been caused by THC vape cartridges after five individuals were injured. Fire crews arrived at the area before 5:30 p.m. on Monday, according to Detroit Police.

According to authorities, “we now believe that this was an illegal marijuana grow home and the explosion was related to THC.”

According to a WDIV representative from Detroit, the THC was allegedly being extracted for use in vape cartridges, according to investigators.

According to the police, one person was stable and four individuals were hospitalised in critical condition.

The explosion scared the neighbours who heard it.

Frank Owens told WDIV, “We believed it was lightning and thunder because trees were down on the next lot. “They damaged a few vehicles. There was a big boom. People running out in their undies were something I witnessed. Due to the intense odours, WDIV crews were kept back from the area.

