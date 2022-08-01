69 Dead in Iran flood and mudslides

At least 69 people have died and 45 are still missing in Iran’s floods and landslides.

Flooding from a dam on the Rodbal River close to the city of Estahban led to the devastation.

Scientists claim climate change is increasing the likelihood of flash flooding events.

Iran: Crisis Management Organization reported on Sunday that at least 69 people have died as a result of flooding and landslides that have struck cities around Iran.

At least 45 individuals are still missing in Tehran and three other provinces as a result of the recent floods, which also damaged at least 20,000 residential houses, according to Nezhad Jahani, a senior official with the organization.

According to the semi-official Fars news agency, the floods brought on by the severe rainfall have damaged more than 20 regions, including the province of Tehran. Numerous airports and major thoroughfares were closed, and thousands of people were forced to flee.

According to state media, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi instructed governors and ministers to put plans in place to lessen flood damage after the Iranian Meteorological Organization warned that rain would continue to fall in a number of regions.

Two weeks have passed while Iran has struggled with deadly mudslides and floods, notably in the south of the country. The flooding from a dam on the Rodbal River close to the city of Estahban, according to the Red Crescent, was what caused the devastation in the southern Fars region.

Because warmer air can hold more water vapour to produce extreme rainfall events, scientists claim the climate crisis is increasing the likelihood of flash flooding events like those seen in Iran this week. While more intense evaporation causes more droughts, warmer air can hold more water vapour to cause flash flooding.

According to a study on the consequences of climate change on Iran, the country is seeing more intense wet and dry spells, longer stretches of extremely hot weather, and more floods on average. In Iran in 2019, flooding caused by high rainfall led to the deaths of more than 70 people.

