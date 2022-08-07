Advertisement
72 artefacts will be returned by Horniman Museum to Nigeria







  • A London museum has agreed to return to Nigeria artefacts looted from Benin.
  • The Horniman Museum announced the transfer of ownership of 72 objects.
  • There are 12 brass plaques known as Benin Bronzes, a brass cockerel and a key to the king’s palace among the items.

A London museum has agreed to return to Nigeria artefacts looted from the Kingdom of Benin in the nineteenth century.

The Horniman Museum announced the transfer of ownership of 72 objects to the Nigerian government.

There are 12 brass plaques known as Benin Bronzes, a brass cockerel, and a key to the king’s palace among the items.

It is in response to a request made in January by Nigeria’s National Commission for Museums and Monuments (NCMM).

The museum in south-east London claims to have consulted with Nigerian and British community members, visitors, schoolchildren, academics, heritage professionals, and artists.

