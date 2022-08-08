8 wounded in Jerusalem by suspected Palestinian gunman

Israeli police crime scene investigators work at the scene of a shooting attack that wounded several Israelis near the Old City of Jerusalem, early Sunday

Early on Sunday, a person opened fire on a bus in Israel near Jerusalem Old City. Eight Israelis were hurt.

Officials say that the attack, which they think was carried out by Palestinians, happened a week after fighting between Israel and militants in Gaza.

Two of the people who were shot are in very bad shape. According to the Israeli hospitals that are treating them, a pregnant woman was shot in the abdomen and a man was shot in the head and neck.

A spokesperson for the U.S. Embassy in Jerusalem said that some of the people who were hurt were American.

When the shooting happened, the bus was parked in a lot near the Western Wall, which is the most important place for Jews to pray.

Israeli police came to investigate, and Israeli security forces went to the nearby Palestinian neighbourhood of Silwan to look for the suspected gunman.

Later that day, police said that the person in question had turned himself in. No information was given about who the suspect was.

Last week, Israeli planes began an attack on the militant group Islamic Jihad in the Gaza Strip.

Islamic Jihad fired hundreds of rockets in response to the airstrikes that killed two of its commanders and other militants. Israel said the attack was done to stop the group from making threats after one of its leaders was arrested in the occupied West Bank.

Because of the fighting, 49 Palestinians, including 17 children and 14 militants, died. Hundreds of other people were hurt. An Egyptian peace deal put an end to the fighting. No Israelis died or were seriously hurt.

