81-year-old dies in three-vehicle collision

The incident took place on the A721 Kilncadzow Road in Carluke on Tuesday.

According to the police, the incident took place at approximately 15:40 on Tuesday on the A721 Kilncadzow Road in Carluke, close to where it intersects with the Leemuir Farm.

The driver of the Toyota Aygo, who has not been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident.

The female driver of a grey Peugeot was transported to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow after being involved in an accident.

According to the officers, she received treatment and was eventually released.

“A number of members of the public came to help those involved in the crash, and we have spoken to most of them,” said Sgt. Roy McCarney. “However, we would still like to hear from anyone who may have seen what happened and who has not yet gotten in touch with police. We would like to hear from you.”