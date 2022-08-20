Advertisement
81-year-old dies in three-vehicle collision

81-year-old dies in three-vehicle collision

Articles
81-year-old dies in three-vehicle collision

81-year-old dies in three-vehicle collision

  • An 81-year-old man has died following a collision involving three vehicles in South Lanarkshire.
  • The incident took place on the A721 Kilncadzow Road in Carluke on Tuesday.
  • The male driver of the third vehicle, a white Audi, walked away unharmed from the accident.

 

A collision involving three vehicles in South Lanarkshire resulted in the death of an 81-year-old man.

According to the police, the incident took place at approximately 15:40 on Tuesday on the A721 Kilncadzow Road in Carluke, close to where it intersects with the Leemuir Farm.

The driver of the Toyota Aygo, who has not been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident.

The female driver of a grey Peugeot was transported to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow after being involved in an accident.

According to the officers, she received treatment and was eventually released.

The male driver of the third vehicle, a white Audi, walked away unharmed from the collision.

“A number of members of the public came to help those involved in the crash, and we have spoken to most of them,” said Sgt. Roy McCarney. “However, we would still like to hear from anyone who may have seen what happened and who has not yet gotten in touch with police. We would like to hear from you.”

“I am particularly keen to obtain any dash-cam footage of the crash or the area before hand if possible.”

Turkey bus accident kills 16
Turkey bus accident kills 16

