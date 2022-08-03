A giant sinkhole appeared at a mining site in Chile over the weekend.

The sinkhole measured almost 105 feet in diameter.

That’s about 11 feet longer than an NBA or WBNA basketball court.

Over the weekend, a huge, enigmatic sinkhole formed at a mining site in Chile; sparking an investigation by the authorities. The diameter of the sinkhole, which was disclosed by Chile’s NSGM on Monday; was 25 metres (or 82 feet). By Tuesday, the organisation had determined that the sinkhole; was actually larger, with a diameter of about 105 feet. A basketball court in the NBA; or WBNA is about 11 feet shorter than that.

Aerial photographs show the sinkhole adjacent to the Tierra Amarilla village; and the Alcaparrosa underground copper mine; operated by Lundin Mining Corporation in Chile’s Atacama Desert.

The sinkhole was discovered on Saturday, according to a statement released on Monday; by the Canadian business Lundin Mining. The area “was immediately segregated and the necessary; regulatory authorities informed,” the mining company continued.

In a news release on Tuesday, Sernageomin stated that after learning; of the sinkhole’s discovery, authorities went right away to the scene; to respond to safety concerns and to investigate; the sinkhole.

Lundin Mining and Sernageomin both affirmed that no one inside; or close to the surface of the Alcaparrosa mine, nor any equipment or facilities; were harmed by the sinkhole.

The Alcaparrosa mine, a portion of the company’s Minera Ojos del Salado activities; contains a sinkhole that “has remained stable” and “no movement has been detected; connected to the surficial sinkhole;” according to Lundin Mining. However, out of an abundance of caution; mining work has been temporarily paused.

According to the firm, Minera Ojos del Salado is also; “doing a technical examination” to figure out what caused the sinkhole.

