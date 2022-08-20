A 4 state E. coli outbreak being looked into by CDC

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is investigating an E. coli outbreak in four states.

At least 37 people have fallen ill and 10 have been hospitalized.

Many reported eating sandwiches with romaine lettuce at Wendy’s.

The CDC announced on Friday that it is looking into an E. coli outbreak that has infected at least 37 individuals and hospitalised 10, affecting four states.

The outbreak’s origin has not been identified, according to the health protection agency, but many of the affected persons claimed to have eaten romaine lettuce sandwiches at Wendy’s locations in Michigan, Ohio, and Pennsylvania before becoming ill.

The CDC stated that while 19 people have so far reported getting sick in Ohio, 15 in Michigan, 2 in Pennsylvania, and 1 in Indiana, the actual number is probably higher. There haven’t been any known fatalities connected to the outbreak.

In a statement, Wendy’s claimed that it is “completely collaborating with public health authorities on their continuing investigation” and was, as a precaution, removing romaine lettuce from sandwiches in the area. The CDC stated that it was still attempting to determine whether the lettuce was to blame. In addition, Wendy’s noted that the romaine lettuce used in their salads and sandwiches is different.

The CDC stated that there is no proof linking romaine lettuce from other eateries or supermarkets to the outbreak and did not suggest people cease eating at Wendy’s.

The ages of the sick range from 6 to 91, and illnesses were reported from July 26 to August 8. Three of the 10 hospitalised patients experienced a specific form of renal failure, according to the CDC.

According to Reuters, there are about 1,100 Wendy’s locations across the four states.

