A 5-year-old is shot and killed accidentally in Detroit

The shooting happened around 10:30 p.m. Monday on Detroit’s west side.

The 5-year-old victim was taken to the hospital, but died from his injuries.

Accidental shootings in Detroit have become a tragic metric of the city’s gun violence problem.

After a boy in Detroit acquired a pistol, it appears that another child passed away from an unintentional gunshot. Police were there on Oakfield Avenue on the west side of Detroit late on Monday after a 5-year-old was taken in private to the hospital after being shot.

Police told on Tuesday that he later passed away from his wounds. Around 10:30 p.m., a shooting took place in the 19000 block, close to Seven Mile and the motorway. After the shooting, officers stayed at the house for several hours without offering any additional information by Tuesday morning.

Accidental shootings have tragically come to symbolise the scourge of gun violence in Detroit. A 3-year-old was hurt on Aug. 4 while utilising a “assault-type” gun for play. The shooting didn’t kill the girl.

But just a few weeks earlier, a 12-year-old and a 13-year-old shot and killed each other after finding guns in a house on Bramell Street. According to investigators, the victim’s father was sound sleeping upstairs when the shooting occurred.

