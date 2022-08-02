Armed robbers flee the scene when the store owner open fires
Video shows masked man shouting commands as he enters Norco Market and...
A fire that started overnight in a multi-family property in Chelsea, Massachusetts; injured one firefighter and caused 30 residents to flee their homes.
Firefighters discovered strong fire on all three stories and in the building’s rear; when they got to Blossom Street Tuesday morning about one in the morning.
According to Chelsea Deputy Chief Michael Masucci, “we had major fire in the rear of the building; on all three floors, that extended to all three floors; when we arrived.”
The six-unit building is home to more than 30 people.
Every resident has been located and has left the area unharmed. Although brought to Massachusetts General; a firefighter is expected to recover.
Water problems existed from the start as a result of a poor hydrant.
“Water issues plagued us right away. Masucci remarked, “We had a terrible fire hydrant. “You need as many personnel on the scene; as you can at the moment of the fire.”
Although the fire did not spread, some heat damage could be visible; on the siding of surrounding buildings.
Masucci added, “As you can see, it’s only about two feet from that person’s house. The boys did a great job of keeping it out; of that person’s house.” Guys did a fantastic job.
Neighbor Huy Nguyen said, “It did spread a little bit; earlier it did, but not too terrible from my side.”
Living next door is the residence of Nguyen’s mother. Her evacuation by the crew was a precaution.
It might have been worse. That being the case; I’m delighted they came, Nguyen remarked.
A K9 from the State Fire Marshal’s office was on the site; looking into the reason.
The property manager of the building was also present.
Boston Property Management’s Gene Grady expressed his concern; saying, “It’s unfortunate, but nobody was wounded; that’s our concern.”
Catch all the World News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.