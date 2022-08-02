A fire broke out overnight in Chelsea, Massachusetts. 30 people are displaced from their home.

One firefighter was taken to Massachusetts General, but will be OK.

The State Fire Marshal’s office is on scene with a K9 investigating the cause.

Advertisement

A fire that started overnight in a multi-family property in Chelsea, Massachusetts; injured one firefighter and caused 30 residents to flee their homes.

Firefighters discovered strong fire on all three stories and in the building’s rear; when they got to Blossom Street Tuesday morning about one in the morning.

According to Chelsea Deputy Chief Michael Masucci, “we had major fire in the rear of the building; on all three floors, that extended to all three floors; when we arrived.”

The six-unit building is home to more than 30 people.

Every resident has been located and has left the area unharmed. Although brought to Massachusetts General; a firefighter is expected to recover.

Also Read Armed robbers flee the scene when the store owner open fires Video shows masked man shouting commands as he enters Norco Market and...

Advertisement

Water problems existed from the start as a result of a poor hydrant.

“Water issues plagued us right away. Masucci remarked, “We had a terrible fire hydrant. “You need as many personnel on the scene; as you can at the moment of the fire.”

Although the fire did not spread, some heat damage could be visible; on the siding of surrounding buildings.

Masucci added, “As you can see, it’s only about two feet from that person’s house. The boys did a great job of keeping it out; of that person’s house.” Guys did a fantastic job.

Neighbor Huy Nguyen said, “It did spread a little bit; earlier it did, but not too terrible from my side.”

Living next door is the residence of Nguyen’s mother. Her evacuation by the crew was a precaution.

Advertisement

It might have been worse. That being the case; I’m delighted they came, Nguyen remarked.

A K9 from the State Fire Marshal’s office was on the site; looking into the reason.

The property manager of the building was also present.

Boston Property Management’s Gene Grady expressed his concern; saying, “It’s unfortunate, but nobody was wounded; that’s our concern.”

Also Read Two bodies were found in charred car during McKinney Fire in California McKinney Fire has burned at least 52,498 acres and is 0% contained....