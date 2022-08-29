A Mexican woman arrested in Texas for attacking Indian women

Esmeralda Upton was arrested and is currently being held in jail on a $10,000 bond.

A woman was arrested after making racial remarks and insulting a group of Indians, according to the Plano Police Department.

Following an event that has gone viral on social media, the Plano Police Department published a statement showing a lady reportedly attacking individuals of Indian ancestry.

On Wednesday, August 24, 2022, the events took place in the parking lot of a restaurant located between Dallas Parkway and Parker Road.

Upton, who claimed to be Mexican American, is shown denigrating ladies for being from India in a video released on social media.

“No, I am not white,” Upton said in the video. “I am Mexican! I am Mexican, and I paid my f**king way here!”

“Because I hate you f**king Indians, that’s why!” Upton can be seen saying. “You guys come to our country.”

In light of the occurrence, the police department launched an investigation based on the recordings captured from various views, and Upton was detained on Thursday, August 25.

“Based on witness statements, officers completed a report for assault with bodily injury and another for terroristic threats…She is being held on $10,000 bond,” reads part of the authorities’ statement.

According to authorities, the event is still being investigated by the Plano police hate crimes branch.

Before Upton was prosecuted, the Dallas Fort Worth chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR-DFW) demanded that she be held criminally accountable for her racism, which may have constituted a hate crime.

CAIR-DFW board member Nahela Morales, a Mexican-American, claimed Upton brought humiliation to those of the same ethnicity.

“As a Mexican-American, I’m appalled that someone would dare use my people’s name to spread hate,”Morales said in a statement. “As people of color, we need to stand together in solidarity to build bridges of love and understanding, not to bring each other down. To the women in the video, I want to say you don’t speak for our community or me; shame on you. I encourage you to learn about the shared culture between South Asians and Mexicans.”

