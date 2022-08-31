Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
A new clothing line from Nando’s is announced

A new clothing line from Nando’s is announced

Articles
Advertisement
A new clothing line from Nando’s is announced

A new clothing line from Nando’s is announced

Advertisement
  • Nando’s releases a limited-edition line of clothes.
  • It is based on the chain’s heat levels.
  • These flavors include cough, lemon, and herb.
Advertisement

As soon as Nando’s releases a limited-edition line of clothes based on the chain’s heat levels, you’ll be able to wear your preferred flavor with pride (cough, lemon and herb).

Additionally, the objects’ colors change when you interact with them and touch them. Nando’s aims to capitalize on its PERi-ometer heat chart and the 90s nostalgia of hyper-color fashion with its thermochromic technology.

Therefore, if you perspire while consuming an extra-hot lunch, your hat may give you away.

The goods, which will go on sale today at 1pm on the Nando’s website, will range in price from £15 to £50 and include a variety of short- and long-sleeved T-shirts, sweaters, bucket hats, and socks.

For your next trip to Nando’s or other late-summer festivals and holidays, they are ideal.

The unisex line comes in five distinct color schemes and five different heat degrees (plainish, lemon and herb, medium, hot, and very hot).

Advertisement

Items will only be available while supplies last, so act quickly.

It is obvious that the clothing line emulates the Greggs and Primark partnership.

Also Read

Prince Harry enjoys Nando’s, but his controversial order may irritate some customers
Prince Harry enjoys Nando’s, but his controversial order may irritate some customers

Everyone, including Prince Harry, adores cheeky Nando's. You might expect the Duke...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the World News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story