A new clothing line from Nando’s is announced

Nando’s releases a limited-edition line of clothes.

It is based on the chain’s heat levels.

These flavors include cough, lemon, and herb.

Advertisement

As soon as Nando’s releases a limited-edition line of clothes based on the chain’s heat levels, you’ll be able to wear your preferred flavor with pride (cough, lemon and herb).

Additionally, the objects’ colors change when you interact with them and touch them. Nando’s aims to capitalize on its PERi-ometer heat chart and the 90s nostalgia of hyper-color fashion with its thermochromic technology.

Therefore, if you perspire while consuming an extra-hot lunch, your hat may give you away.

The goods, which will go on sale today at 1pm on the Nando’s website, will range in price from £15 to £50 and include a variety of short- and long-sleeved T-shirts, sweaters, bucket hats, and socks.

For your next trip to Nando’s or other late-summer festivals and holidays, they are ideal.

The unisex line comes in five distinct color schemes and five different heat degrees (plainish, lemon and herb, medium, hot, and very hot).

Advertisement

Items will only be available while supplies last, so act quickly.

It is obvious that the clothing line emulates the Greggs and Primark partnership.

Also Read Prince Harry enjoys Nando’s, but his controversial order may irritate some customers Everyone, including Prince Harry, adores cheeky Nando's. You might expect the Duke...