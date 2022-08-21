A senior Ukrainian intelligence official discovered dead

The body of regional head of Ukraine’s SBU intelligence services was discovered at his home.

Oleksandr Nakonechny’s wife discovered him with gunshot wounds in a room of their apartment.

The investigation into the death has been opened by the police, but they have made no further comments.

The body of a regional head of Ukraine’s SBU intelligence services was discovered at his home in central Ukraine, according to information provided by the office of the prosecutor general on Sunday.

According to a message posted on Telegram by the prosecutor’s office, Oleksandr Nakonechny’s wife discovered him with gunshot wounds in a room of their apartment in the city of Kropyvnytsky late on Saturday night after hearing gunfire in the area.

The investigation into the death has been opened by the police, but they have made no further comments.

Andrii Lavrus, a local politician, stated on Telegram that Nakonechny had committed suicide by shooting himself. Confirmation of the information could not be made right away.

Since January 2021, Nakonechny has served as the head of the Special Branch Unit in the Kirovograd region.

Ivan Bakanov, who had been his childhood friend, was fired from his position as head of the SBU in July by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, who stated that Bakanov had not done enough to rid the agency of spies and Russian collaborators.

Zelensky stated that there would be a revision of SBU personnel, and over the course of the past several months, the agency has terminated the employment of several senior officials.

