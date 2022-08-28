A shooting on Coney Island Beach left one dead and four injured

Five people were shot at Coney Island Beach boardwalk in New York City Saturday night.

One man was killed and four other victims are in stable condition.

The identities of the victims are not known at this time.

The wounded were taken to a local hospital, where one of them, a 42-year-old male who had been shot in the back, was later declared dead. According to authorities, all four of the other victims, a 49-year-old woman wounded in the right leg, a 34-year-old woman injured in the right foot, a 46-year-old man shot in the left leg, and a "unidentified adult male" shot in the left leg, are in stable condition.

