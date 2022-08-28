Advertisement
A shooting on Coney Island Beach left one dead and four injured







  • Five people were shot at Coney Island Beach boardwalk in New York City Saturday night.
  • One man was killed and four other victims are in stable condition.
  • The identities of the victims are not known at this time.
According to authorities, there was a shooting at Coney Island Beach in New York City on Saturday night that left one guy dead and four others in stable condition.

The New York Police Department released a statement saying that when officers went to a complaint late on Saturday night along the Coney Island Beach boardwalk, they discovered five persons had been shot.

The wounded were taken to a local hospital, where one of them, a 42-year-old male who had been shot in the back, was later declared dead. According to authorities, all four of the other victims, a 49-year-old woman wounded in the right leg, a 34-year-old woman injured in the right foot, a 46-year-old man shot in the left leg, and a “unidentified adult male” shot in the left leg, are in stable condition.

At this time, the victims’ identities are unknown. Police stated that the investigation is still open and that no arrests have been made in relation to the incident.

