A woman dies after falling ill at Creamfields music festival

  • She was unwell at the Creamfields music event.
  • A woman passed away.
  • Worries about the 25-year-health old’s surfaced.
Three days after becoming unwell at the Creamfields music event, a woman passed away.

At the electronic dance music festival on Friday night, worries about the 25-year-health old’s surfaced.

Around 10.15 p.m., she was rushed to Warrington District General Hospital, where she passed away early on Tuesday.

According to Cheshire Police, there is no evidence to support any suspicious circumstances surrounding her death.

The woman’s surviving family members have been informed of the terrible news.

She had travelled to Daresbury, Warrington, from Neath, South Wales, for the occasion.

“The terrible death of a young woman is heartbreaking, and our sympathies are with her family and friends at this difficult time,” said Superintendent Sarah Heath.

It happens as it is made public that 39 people were detained at the festival for a variety of offences.

71 individuals were sent out for having illicit narcotics on them.

Police, according to Ms. Heath, who oversaw the operation, have made a “conscious effort” to pursue drug suppliers.

From Thursday through Monday, over 69,000 individuals attended Creamfields 2022.

