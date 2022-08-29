Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Accra zoo lions kill guy in Ghana

Accra zoo lions kill guy in Ghana

Articles
Advertisement
Accra zoo lions kill guy in Ghana

Accra zoo lions kill guy in Ghana

Advertisement
  • Ghanaian man mauled to death by a lion after climbing into zoo enclosure.
  • Officials believe he wanted to steal two rare white lion pups.
    • Advertisement

Ghanaian officials are investigating after a man was mauled to death by a lion after climbing into a zoo enclosure in Accra.

According to officials, the man, who was described as middle-aged, died from his injuries sustained in the attack on Sunday.

Wildlife officials believe he wanted to steal two rare white lion pups, which have grown popular since their birth last November.

The victim’s body was removed from the zoo and transported to a nearby morgue.

Police have launched an inquiry to determine the intruder’s motivation and the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Advertisement

When the incident occurred, a lion, a lioness, and two white pups were in the enclosure.

When the cubs were born last year, the zoo was ecstatic, and it has used them to attempt to attract visitors.

Advertisement

“The lions have cubs so if you come too close they may feel you are trying to take away their babies,” Deputy Minister for Lands and Natural Resources Benito Owusu Bio told journalists.

“We ask the public to desist from doing anything like this,” he added.
Advertisement

The intruder scaled a 10-foot fence before climbing over another 20-foot one to enter the lions’ enclosure, officials say.

Advertisement

Also Read

Saudi Arabia: Man Killed After Attack From Lion
Saudi Arabia: Man Killed After Attack From Lion

A civilian has lost his life in a sudden lion attack he...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the World News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Ukraine war: Lives saved in a hospital
Ukraine war: Lives saved in a hospital
South Korea orders several workers to return to work
South Korea orders several workers to return to work
Peru swore in new president after Pedro Castillo removed
Peru swore in new president after Pedro Castillo removed
Greek Roma face racism, police violence: community leader says after police shooting
Greek Roma face racism, police violence: community leader says after police shooting
Amazon accused of 'stealing' delivery driver tips in US
Amazon accused of 'stealing' delivery driver tips in US
North Carolina power substations fixed, electricity to be restored by Wednesday evening
North Carolina power substations fixed, electricity to be restored by Wednesday evening
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story