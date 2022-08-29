Accra zoo lions kill guy in Ghana

Saudi Arabia: Man Killed After Attack From Lion
Ghanaian officials are investigating after a man was mauled to death by a lion after climbing into a zoo enclosure in Accra.
According to officials, the man, who was described as middle-aged, died from his injuries sustained in the attack on Sunday.
Wildlife officials believe he wanted to steal two rare white lion pups, which have grown popular since their birth last November.
The victim’s body was removed from the zoo and transported to a nearby morgue.
Police have launched an inquiry to determine the intruder’s motivation and the circumstances surrounding the incident.
When the incident occurred, a lion, a lioness, and two white pups were in the enclosure.
When the cubs were born last year, the zoo was ecstatic, and it has used them to attempt to attract visitors.
“The lions have cubs so if you come too close they may feel you are trying to take away their babies,” Deputy Minister for Lands and Natural Resources Benito Owusu Bio told journalists.
The intruder scaled a 10-foot fence before climbing over another 20-foot one to enter the lions’ enclosure, officials say.
