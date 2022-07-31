Afghan-Iran border clash: Taliban says one killed

Taliban claim one of their soldiers was killed in the fighting on Sunday.

On the border between the two countries, Taliban forces in Afghanistan clashed with Iranian border guards.

The Taliban claim one of their soldiers was killed in the fighting on Sunday, which took place near the border between Afghanistan’s Nimroz province and Iran’s Hirmand region.

Each country held the other responsible for the incident.

Since Taliban militants took over Afghanistan a year ago, there have been several border clashes.

The precise circumstances of the most recent clash are unknown.

“We have one dead and one injured,” Nimroz police spokesman Bahram Haqmal told Reuters.

Fars news agency quoted Hirmand official Maysam Barazandeh in Iran’s Sistan va Baluchestan province as saying there had been no casualties on the Iranian side.

According to Iran’s Tasnim news agency, the fighting began when Taliban forces attempted to raise their flag “in an area that is not Afghan territory,” resulting in a “several minute” exchange of gunfire.

“Our forces responded appropriately,” Mr Barazandeh said.

Last month, the Iranian foreign ministry reported the death of an Iranian border guard in the same area.

