Afghanistan ‘stranded’ translators sue British government

Several Afghan interpreters who worked with British troops in Afghanistan are suing the UK government.

The UK Ministry of Defense said it was working to help eligible applicants.

LONDON: Several Afghan interpreters who worked with British troops in Afghanistan and were allegedly left behind are suing the UK government.

According to the international news agency, the lawyer for at least six translators called the system “appalling” after four of them were initially rejected and later authorised to come to the UK.

One of the interpreters, who wasn’t on an evacuation flight with his family last August and who filed a court appeal after an ARAP refusal, told the station he felt “stuck” in Afghanistan.

According to the article, he successfully requested relocation in February and was advised in May to await instructions on how to depart Afghanistan via a third country.

He told the International news agency, “I’m really afraid and I’m in hiding,” “I’m feeling so unhappy, I live like in a prison, my message to the British Army ‘we saved the lives of the British soldiers and now it’s time to save my life and my family’s life.’”

Another man who filed a court appeal had to be helped out of Afghanistan by the Canadian government. He now lives in a Pakistani hotel room with his wife and five children.

“The overall handling of the scheme, in spite of reassurances, has been appalling,” a lawyer told the international news agency.

“These individuals would be stranded in Afghanistan or a third country where they have no right of residence if they did not have legal representation,” he said.

Since ARAP’s debut in April 2021, more than 10,000 people have successfully migrated. 8,000 more may qualify.

The UK Ministry of Defense called the delays “regrettable” and said it was working to find and help eligible applicants.

“We continue to relocate eligible Afghans who worked with the UK armed forces under the ARAP scheme and are working with partners in the region to bring out as many people as we can on a regular basis,” a spokesperson said.

“All applications are assessed on a case-by-case basis. Processing timelines vary due to the complexity and personal circumstances of each applicant, and we regret any delays as we work through complex cases.”

“We are investing in a new casework system, adding more resources, and changing our approach to make it easier and faster to find and process applications from eligible Afghans,” the spokesperson said.

