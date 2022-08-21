After flash flood, hiker went missing in Utah’s Zion National Park

The National Park Service identifies the missing visitor as Jetal Agnihotri of Tucson, Arizona.

Rescuers continued their search over the weekend for a lady who vanished on Friday during a flash flood in Utah’s Zion National Park that also carried off a party of hikers.

Jetal Agnihotri of Tucson, Arizona, has been recognised as the missing visitor by the National Park Service. She left her hotel on Friday evening after a day trip to the Narrows, according to a statement from the park administration.

According to park officials, some hikers reported being carried off their feet on Friday by flash floods along the Virgin River, the area’s main artery.

According to the park service, when park rangers arrived to the call, they discovered a wounded hiker several hundred yards downstream of the Temple of Sinawava. The visitor’s condition was unknown because they were hospitalised.

Park officials say, rangers also discovered a number of hikers trapped on high land near the lake. Ultimately, it claimed, someone helped them reach safety.

After the initial search, all the hikers were believed to be safe until later that evening, when Agnihotri’s friends reported her missing, according to the park authorities.

The Narrows, where Agnihotri went hiking, and the nearby Riverside Walk were both shut down until further notice to aid in the search.

Camping authorizations in the Virgin River Narrows and several hiking authorizations were also revoked.

Agnihotri’s friends told Salt Lake City’s NBC station KSL that she insisted on seeing the Narrows on Friday even though flash flood warnings had influenced them to stay home.

Her brother, Pujan Agnihotri, told the station she couldn’t swim.

In order to complete the well-known Narrows hike, tourists must cross the 20–30-foot-wide Zion Canyon in the Virgin River. According to the park’s website, the area is vulnerable to flash flooding since it is bordered by exposed rock that doesn’t absorb water.

