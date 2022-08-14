After Nancy Pelosi controversial visit, US lawmakers went Taiwan

A party of five US congressmen arrived in Taiwan On Sunday, for another high-level visit, only days after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi infuriated China with a trip to the self-governed island.

The unannounced delegation is led by Sen. Ed Markey, D-Mass. The MPs will meet with Taiwanese authorities all day Sunday. China has previously opposed such visits, but has yet to issue a statement regarding Markey’s group.

Democratic Reps. John Garamendi of California, Alan Lowenthal of California, and Don Beyer of Virginia are also on the delegation, as is Republican Rep. Amata Radewagen of American Samoa.

Despite the fact that Taiwan is democratic and self-governed, China has long claimed it as its territory.

In the week following Pelosi’s travel to Taiwan, the Chinese military conducted intensive live-fire exercises around the island.

The Chinese dictatorship claims that the top-level visits violate the US “One China” policy, which declares that the US recognises the People’s Republic of China as China’s sole and exclusive government.

Pelosi is the highest-ranking American official to visit Taiwan since House Speaker Newt Gingrich in 1997.

In April, a delegation comparable to Markey’s arrived in Taiwan, including Republican Senators Lindsey Graham of South Carolina and Ben Sasse of Nebraska.

