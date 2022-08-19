Alabama lady kills a Florida man

Victim Adam Simjee and girlfriend Mikayla Paulus were driving through Talladega National Forest.

They got a flag by Yasmine Hider, who says her car had broken down.

Simjee pulled his concealed handgun and wounded Hider “multiple times” before he too was shot.

Advertisement

According to authorities, a Florida college student got drawn his own handgun in self-defense during a gunfight. He got killed by a would-be robber who was posing as a stranded motorist.

The victim Adam Simjee, 22, and his girlfriend Mikayla Paulus. Both are University of Central Florida students, were stopped by the suspect Yasmine Hider on Sunday while they were travelling through the Talladega National Forest close to Cheaha State Park, according to a statement from the Clay County Sheriff’s Office.

When the victims offered to help Hider, who said her car had broken down, she “pulled a revolver and forced the pair to walk back into the woods,” according to the sheriff.

The sheriff added that Simjee then produced his concealed pistol and shot Hider “several times” before he too was struck by gunfire and passed away there.

Also Read Reports of spotted loose monkey in Florida city A capuchin monkey is on the loose in Cape Coral Springs, Florida....

Paulus, who was unharmed in the gunfight, dialled 911 and informed the cops that Hider was with another woman. According to the sheriff’s statement, the suspects had been “living off the grid” at their camp. Which was later discovered approximately a half-mile away.

Advertisement

Police and sheriff’s deputies discovered second suspect Krystal Diane Pinkins and her small child there.

The sheriff claimed that a 5-year-old youngster fled from the woods carrying a loaded shotgun “while authorities were directing the female to the ground.” “The child was instructed by law authorities to put the shotgun down, but he went to the female’s location before setting the gun down.”

According to jail records, Pinkins, 36, was detained on Friday and was charged on suspicion of murder, endangering the welfare of a child, two charges of kidnapping, and two counts of robbery.

According to the sheriff, Hider was transferred to a hospital in Birmingham and then booked into jail on suspicion of murder, two charges of kidnapping, and two crimes of robbery.

Also Read Florida man was arrested for stealing his roommate parrot A Florida man was arrested for stealing his roommate's parrot and abandoning...

Judge David Law of Clay County District Court issued a gag order on Wednesday, prohibiting both the prosecution’s attorneys and the defence team from discussing the case.

Advertisement

Additionally, Clay County Sheriff Jim Studdard was ordered by Judge Law to remove any earlier comments his agency had made on the matter from social media.

Simjee had been enrolled at UCF since last fall as a finance major, a school representative said on Friday. Paulus, who was earning a master’s in counsellor education at UCF, was about to begin her first semester. According to authorities, a Florida college student who had drawn his own handgun in self-defense during a gunfight in Alabama was killed by a would-be robber who was posing as a stranded motorist.

Also Read Nikolas Cruz, Florida shooter, wants to be a ‘professional school shooter’ Nikolas Cruz stated on YouTube, "I want to be a professional school...

The victim Adam Simjee, 22, and his girlfriend Mikayla Paulus, both University of Central Florida students, were stopped by the suspect Yasmine Hider on Sunday while they were travelling through the Talladega National Forest close to Cheaha State Park, according to a statement from the Clay County Sheriff’s Office.

When the victims offered to help Hider, who said her car had broken down, she “pulled a revolver and forced the pair to walk back into the woods,” according to the sheriff.

The sheriff added that Simjee then produced his concealed pistol and shot Hider “several times” before he too was struck by gunfire and passed away there.

Advertisement

Paulus, who was unharmed in the gunfight, dialled 911 and informed the cops that Hider was with another woman. According to the sheriff’s statement, the suspects had been “living off the grid” at their camp. Which was later discovered approximately a half-mile away.

Police and sheriff’s deputies discovered second suspect Krystal Diane Pinkins and her small child there.

The sheriff claimed that a 5-year-old youngster fled from the woods carrying a loaded shotgun. “While authorities were directing the female to the ground.” “The child was instructed by law authorities to put the shotgun down. But he went to the female’s location before setting the gun down.”

According to jail records, Pinkins, 36, was detained on Friday. And was charged on suspicion of murder, endangering the welfare of a child, two charges of kidnapping. Also two counts of robbery.

According to the sheriff, Hider was transferred to a hospital in Birmingham. And then booked into jail on suspicion of murder, two charges of kidnapping, and two crimes of robbery.

Judge David Law of Clay County District Court issued a gag order on Wednesday. Which prohibits both the prosecution’s attorneys and the defence team from discussing the case.

Advertisement

Additionally, Clay County Sheriff Jim Studdard was ordered by Judge Law to remove any earlier comments. That his agency had made on the matter from social media.

Simjee had been enrolled at UCF since last fall as a finance major, a school representative said on Friday. Paulus, who was earning a master’s in counsellor education at UCF, was about to begin her first semester.

Also Read FBI agents raided Florida house- Donald Trump The FBI raided the National Archives and Records Administration's property at the...