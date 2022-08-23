Alaska Airlines flight was en route from Seattle to San Diego.

Plane returned to Seattle and was able to land safely; no injuries reported.

Boeing 737-900ER is temporarily out of service while airline’s safety team investigates.

An engine cover separated shortly after takeoff on an Alaska Airlines flight from Seattle to San Diego on Monday, forcing the pilot to make an emergency landing.

In a stunning video posted to social media, an engine’s cowling can be seen flying off as it appears like a jet is about to land.

Alaska Airlines said in a statement early on Tuesday that Flight 558 had noticed a “unusual vibration” on the left side of the aircraft soon after takeoff.

The airline reported that although the aircraft was able to safely land at the airport and return, “part of the metal panelling that covers the engine, known as the cowling, detached from the aircraft when it landed.”

No one was hurt, according to Alaska Airlines, and passengers were rebooked on another trip to San Diego.

Six crew members and 176 passengers were on board the flight at the time of the incident, according to the airline. It was stated that the two pilots had a combined flying experience of more than 32 years.

According to Alaska Airlines, “they handled the event with remarkable professionalism and care, together with our flight attendants.” The statement said, “We also immensely appreciated the guests’ tolerance throughout this incident.

The Boeing 737-900ER is currently out of service as the airline’s safety team conducts an investigation, according to Alaska Airlines.

