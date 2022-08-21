Advertisement
Algerian bus and tanker collision results in 9 fatalities

Algerian bus and tanker collision results in 9 fatalities

  • A collision between a bus and a fuel tanker has killed nine people in Algeria, the civil defence says.
  • The crash happened Saturday night in Illizi, without identifying the cause of the crash.
  • Speed is the main cause of road accidents in the North African country, officials say.
The civil defence reported on Sunday that a bus collision with a fuel tanker in southeast Algeria resulted in nine fatalities.

According to a statement, the accident occurred in Illizi on Saturday night, inflicting six additional injuries. The statement did not specify what caused the accident.

According to a federal road safety agency, speed is the primary factor in car accidents in the country of North Africa.

In 2021, there were almost 3,000 traffic fatalities in Algeria.

Each year, thousands of people die on the roads in other countries in the area.

According to official statistics, Egypt, the Arab world’s most populated nation, saw almost 7,000 fatalities on its roads in 2020.

Between 2016 and 2019, Sudan experienced about 10,000 yearly road fatalities, according to data from the World Health Organization and the World Bank.

