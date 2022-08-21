Algerian bus and tanker collision results in 9 fatalities

Russia lorry-minibus crash kills 16
The civil defence reported on Sunday that a bus collision with a fuel tanker in southeast Algeria resulted in nine fatalities.
According to a statement, the accident occurred in Illizi on Saturday night, inflicting six additional injuries. The statement did not specify what caused the accident.
According to a federal road safety agency, speed is the primary factor in car accidents in the country of North Africa.
In 2021, there were almost 3,000 traffic fatalities in Algeria.
Each year, thousands of people die on the roads in other countries in the area.
According to official statistics, Egypt, the Arab world’s most populated nation, saw almost 7,000 fatalities on its roads in 2020.
Between 2016 and 2019, Sudan experienced about 10,000 yearly road fatalities, according to data from the World Health Organization and the World Bank.
