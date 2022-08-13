Almost 1,000 firefighters are battling a massive wildfire in France

Almost 1,000 firefighters are battling a massive forest fire in France

More than 1000 firefighters are battling to contain a massive wildfire that has destroyed a vast pine forest in southwest France.

The blaze, which began on Tuesday, has consumed approximately 6,800 hectares (26 square miles) in the Gironde region and adjacent Landes.

Additionally, at least 16 homes have been destroyed, and emergency services have compelled approximately 10,000 residents to evacuate the area.

Firefighters released photographs depicting flames raging through pine forests, sending clouds of smoke into the air and illuminating the sky with intense orange light.

It follows last month’s devastation of the region by fires and France’s fourth heatwave in the wake of its worst-ever drought.

“The conditions are particularly difficult: the vegetation and the soil are particularly dry after more than a month without rain,” according to a statement issued by local officials.

“The scorching temperatures are expected to continue until Saturday and combine with very dry air to create very severe fire risk conditions.”

On Thursday, the region was expected to reach 40 degrees Celsius (104 degrees Fahrenheit).

The European Commission has dispatched four firefighting aircraft based in Sweden and Greece to assist with the firefight.

Additionally, nine aircraft and two helicopters have been mobilized.

Miriam Garcia Ferrer, a spokesperson for the European Commission, added that firefighting teams from Germany, Poland, Austria, and Romania were en route to assist French crews.

She added, “The EU continues to monitor the situation across Europe and stands ready to help the affected countries.”

Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne and Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin are scheduled to travel to the evacuated town of Hostens to meet with crews, rescuers, local officials, and volunteers.

