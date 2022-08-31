Ancient elephant tusk found in southern Israel

After a severe drought, an ancient city in Iraq was discovered
Near a kibbutz in southern Israel, archaeologists recently discovered the massive tusk of a prehistoric pachyderm, which was once hunted by early people about half a million years ago.
The 2.5-meter (yard) long fossil of the long-extinct straight-tusked elephant was discovered during a joint excavation with experts from Tel Aviv University and Ben-Gurion University, according to the Israel Antiquities Authority on Wednesday.
It was “the largest intact fossil tusk ever unearthed at a prehistoric site in Israel or the Near East,” according to Israel Antiquities Authority prehistorian Avi Levy, who oversaw the dig.
Stone tools discovered nearby allowed the antiquities ministry to date the site to the late lower palaeolithic, or roughly 500,000 years ago.
Omry Barzilai, an IAA archaeologist, described the discovery as “extremely intriguing, very cryptic” because it was unclear if prehistoric people had hunted the behemoth nearby or had taken the animal’s tusk there after it had been killed.
On the middle plain, which runs parallel to Israel’s Mediterranean coast, the tusk was discovered close to a kibbutz. However, the now-arid landscape was probably a swamp or small lake half a million years ago, an ideal environment for prehistoric humans.
