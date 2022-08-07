Anne Heche is’stable’ and ‘expected to recover’ following accident

Anne Heche is in “stable” condition after a car crash in Los Angeles.

Her ex-partner Thomas Jane said she was “expected to pull through”.

The crash sparked a “heavy fire,” which was later extinguished after an hour.

According to reports on Saturday, she was speeding down a LA street before crashing into a building and suffering severe burns.

According to the Los Angeles Fire Department, the crash in the city’s Mar Vista neighbourhood sparked a “heavy fire,” which was later extinguished after an hour. The driver was taken to the hospital by crews “severe injuries

Heche’s representative appears to have confirmed her involvement in the incident, saying: “Anne is currently in good health.

“Her family and friends ask for your thoughts and prayers and to respect her privacy during this difficult time.”

Adding more information about Heche’s condition, her ex-partner Thomas Jane said in a statement that she was “expected to pull through” adding, “While Anne and I are no longer an item, today’s tragic news was devastating to me and to all who love her.

“My heart goes out to Anne and her two sons. My thoughts and prayers are with Anne, one of the true talents of her generation. Thank God no one else was hurt.”

“I saw a car speeding by in front of my house and a few moments later I heard a crash,” said the next-door neighbour of the home that was hit, who was the first on the scene.

“[The car] went all the way through the house to the back of the house.

“The windows were broken, so I opened the back door of the car.”

“She finally answered and said she was not okay, so that was tough.”

“I know they didn’t get her out of the car until the fire was pretty much put out.”

After the collision, the neighbour said he assisted the person in leaving the house.

Heche is best known for her roles in films such as Psycho, Donnie Brasco, and Cedar Rapids, and she dated Ellen DeGeneres from 1997 to 2000.

