Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Antony Blinken is concerns about Rwandan human rights

Antony Blinken is concerns about Rwandan human rights

Articles
Advertisement
Antony Blinken is concerns about Rwandan human rights

Antony Blinken is concerns about Rwandan human rights

Advertisement
  • US Secretary of State Antony Blinken met with Rwandan President Paul Kagame in Kigali.
  • He expressed concerns about the lack of fair trial guarantees for critics of Kagame.
    • Advertisement
  • Blinken mentioned “Hotel Rwanda” hero Paul Rusesabagina, who was sentenced to 25 years in prison.

 

During his meeting with Rwandan President Paul Kagame in Kigali on Thursday, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken expressed “serious concerns” about human rights.

“As I told President Kagame, we believe people in every country should be able to express their views without fear of intimidation, imprisonment, violence or any other forms of repression,” said Blinken.

 

He also mentioned “Hotel Rwanda” hero Paul Rusesabagina, a fierce Kagame critic who was sentenced to 25 years in prison last year on terrorism charges.

The US State Department stated in May that Rusesabagina had been “wrongfully detained” by Kigali.

Advertisement

Blinken said he “underscored our concerns about the lack of fair trial guarantees provided to (Rusesabagina)” during his talks with Kagame.

Rusesabagina, a Kigali hotel manager at the time, is credited with saving hundreds of lives during Rwanda’s genocide in 1994, and his actions inspired the Hollywood film “Hotel Rwanda.”

He has been imprisoned since his arrest in August 2020, when a plane he thought was bound for Burundi instead landed in Kigali. His family has expressed concern about his declining health.

Also Read

Antony Blinken hopes ‘Beijing will not manufacture a crisis’
Antony Blinken hopes ‘Beijing will not manufacture a crisis’

China launches missiles into waters near Taiwan as part of military exercises....

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the World News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story