Archie Battersbee parents requests to Court over life-support

Edition: English
Edition: English

Archie Battersbee parents requests to Supreme Court over life-support withdrawal

  • Archie Battersbee was discovered unconscious at his home in Southend, Essex, on April 7.
  • 12-year-old has never regained consciousness and doctors believe he is brain-stem dead.
  • His parents petitioned the Supreme Court to review the Court of Appeal’s verdict.

Archie Battersbee’s parents have filed an appeal with the Supreme Court on the day his life support was to be terminated.

On Monday, the Court of Appeal ordered that the 12-year-life-sustaining old’s therapy should end at 12:00 BST on Tuesday.

His parents have petitioned the Supreme Court to review the verdict.

Archie was discovered unconscious at his home in Southend, Essex, on April 7.

He has never regained consciousness, and his mother, Hollie Dance, fears he may have suffered brain injury while participating in an online competition.

