Archie Battersbee parents requests to Court over life-support

Parts of boy’s brain are decaying
Chances of a youngster with brain damage who is at the center...
Archie Battersbee’s parents have filed an appeal with the Supreme Court on the day his life support was to be terminated.
On Monday, the Court of Appeal ordered that the 12-year-life-sustaining old’s therapy should end at 12:00 BST on Tuesday.
His parents have petitioned the Supreme Court to review the verdict.
Archie was discovered unconscious at his home in Southend, Essex, on April 7.
He has never regained consciousness, and his mother, Hollie Dance, fears he may have suffered brain injury while participating in an online competition.
Catch all the World News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.