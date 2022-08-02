Armed robbers flee the scene when the store owner open fires

Video shows masked man shouting commands as he enters Norco Market and Liquor.

He had a rifle raised in the direction of the store owner, who opened fire.

The store owner suffered a heart attack but is recovering and expects to return to work soon.

Advertisement

Armed thieves fled for cover early on Sunday as the proprietor of a liquor store; in Riverside County started shooting; from behind the counter.

A masked man can be seen on security camera footage from inside Norco Market; and Liquor entering with a weapon raised toward the business owner; while shouting demands. The store owner immediately responded by shooting; turning what had been a hold-up into a chaotic escape.

Store employee Marnie claimed, “They came in instructing him to freeze; and something about, “This is a robbery”. “Considering that he just started shooting; I’m sure he said to himself, “No, it ain’t.

There was a single rifle shot behind the counter. The would-be thief left the store right away.

The man was captured on camera leaving the market racing to a BMW SUV; as one of four armed accomplices came out of the back door. After hearing gunfire and shouts; that man hurried back into the SUV.

“He shot my arm off, he cried out in rage. He shot off my arm!” said Marnie.

Advertisement

As the SUV backed out of the parking lot; a third person ran to catch up with it.

When they arrived, the owner reportedly noticed the armed guys; on the store’s exterior security video. The market’s security cameras were just recently put in place.

Also Read Ecuador robbers arrested for stealing who stole 2.8 tons of drugs A government-run warehouse in Ecuador was robbed of 2.8 tons of cocaine,...

Marnie remarked, “He gets himself ready. He has experience with this.

After receiving treatment for wounds consistent with a gunshot; the individual who entered the store was sent to the hospital; in a critical but stable condition, according to deputies. The other people were discovered in a BMW; that had been reported stolen at a parking lot.

Authorities reported that the three individuals in the SUV were detained; and charged with robbery and conspiracy. They are from Las Vegas, Los Angeles, and Inglewood.

Advertisement

The hospitalised person is being detained; until he is discharged, according to the authorities.

The sheriff’s office said in a statement that “in this situation; a lawfully armed member of our community averted a violent crime; and guaranteed their own safety while being confronted; with numerous armed criminals.”

Employees claimed that immediately after the altercation; the store owner experienced a heart attack. According to them, he is getting well; and plans to start working again shortly.

Also Read Three cops badly wounded in robbers attack SUKKUR: At least three policemen were badly wounded in an attack of...