Anthony Evans, of Manhattan, was apprehended Tuesday night.

Victim had been pulling a cart and minding her own business when she was attacked.

Police released Evans’ name prior to his arrest after asking the public for identification.

After reportedly using a box cutter to attack an Asian woman in Times Square on Tuesday; a 30-year-old man was detained and charged with assault as a hate crime; according to police.

The 59-year-old victim was the target of an unprovoked attack; according to the New York City Police Department; which led to the arrest of Anthony Evans; a Manhattan resident, on Tuesday night.

Evans was charged with criminal possession of a weapon in the attack; which happened at 10 a.m. Sunday. In addition to the hate crime charge, according to police.

It was unclear right away if Evans has a lawyer.

Prior to his arrest, the NYPD had made Evans’ identity public; after pleading with the public to assist identify the suspect; who was captured on security footage approaching the woman; from behind and slicing her right hand; with a box cutter.

According to authorities, the unnamed woman; was simply minding her own business while wheeling a cart; when she was attacked.

