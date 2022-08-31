At a war meeting, grimacing Putin grabs the table once more

Another observation of Vladimir Putin gripping onto his desk has led to fresh speculation.

He is unwell.

He has long been the subject of health rumors

Another observation of Vladimir Putin gripping onto his desk has led to fresh speculation that he is unwell.

The Russian president has long been the subject of health rumors, with some believing he may have Parkinson’s disease in its early stages.

With his right hand firmly grasping the table’s side and his left hand resting on the opposite corner, he is seen in new video.

Soon after his invasion of Ukraine in April, many began to observe Putin’s seeming need to hold something to maintain stability. Then it was observed on July 26 and once more just last week.

Putin’s health is deteriorating, according to the General SVR Telegram channel, which claims to provide “inside” information on the Kremlin. It was previously stated that Putin would soon be unable to “personally hold meetings and participate in significant events.”

Viktor Zolotov, the 68-year-old director of the Russian National Guard, updated the president on his invasion during their most recent meeting on Tuesday.

When he told his commander-in-chief that “We provide humanitarian security by guarding goods, we also supply the residents with medical treatment – this is our set of tasks,” Zolotov portrayed a totally different picture from the reality of the fight and the behavior of their forces.

The most startling part of Zolotov’s statement was when he said, “I want to especially highlight that we sense support from the population of the freed territory.”

Given the ferocity of the Russian invaders and Ukraine’s robust resistance, which has killed and injured an estimated 75,000 Russian soldiers, many people will find it difficult to understand the comments.

Volodymyr Zelensky, the president of Ukraine, recently asserted that his nation had launched a successful counteroffensive in and around the city of Kherson in the south.

He also took the chance to promise that his own troops would pursue the Russian army “all the way to the border.”

“If they want to survive, the Russian military ought to flee,” he declared. Head home. Ukraine is reclaiming its own.

Putin signed a directive last week directing the addition of a startling 137,000 soldiers to his army.

He omitted to say whether the rise will come from adding additional conscripts or from increasing the number of soldiers who claim to be serving “voluntarily.”

