Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Attempted border crossing, 2 kids dead and baby critically injured

Attempted border crossing, 2 kids dead and baby critically injured

Articles
Advertisement
Attempted border crossing, 2 kids dead and baby critically injured

Attempted border crossing, 2 kids dead and baby critically injured

Advertisement
  • A 3-year-old boy died and a 2-month-old baby was taken to hospital in critical condition.
  • They were trying to cross the Rio Grande River into the United States from Mexico.
  • Border Patrol agents were close by when the incident unfolded and assisted with the rescue.
Advertisement

During separate attempts to enter the United States from Mexico on Monday, three youngsters were taken from the Rio Grande River; two of them were found dead, while the third was found in critical condition.

Following their removal from the Rio Grande River on Monday afternoon, a 3-year-old boy passed away and a 2-month-old infant was rushed to the hospital in critical condition, according to a statement from Eagle Pass Fire Department Chief Manuel Mello.

When the incident occurred, according to Mello, the kids were being “taken across” the river with a group of migrants. The incident happened on Monday at at 1 p.m. local time (2 p.m. ET), according to WOAI-TV, an NBC affiliate in San Antonio.

Mello claimed that Border Patrol personnel helped with the rescue since they were nearby when the incident occurred. Agents were performing CPR when fire rescue got on the scene, according to Mello.

The infant boy was taken to a hospital in San Antonio, while the 3-year-old child was confirmed dead at the scene, according to Mello.

A 5-year-old girl also drowned on Monday while attempting to cross the Rio Grande into Texas, according to Mexico’s National Immigration Institute.

Advertisement

The institution stated in a statement on Tuesday that the mother had been holding the infant in her arms when the power of the water took her away.

The sad instances occur as fewer undocumented migrants are being apprehended at the southern border of the United States after reaching an all-time high in May.

Also Read

Removing Title 42 will eventually result in fewer border crossings.
Removing Title 42 will eventually result in fewer border crossings.

Despite popular forecasts of a major migrant influx in the months ahead,...

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the World News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story