Attempted border crossing, 2 kids dead and baby critically injured

A 3-year-old boy died and a 2-month-old baby was taken to hospital in critical condition.

They were trying to cross the Rio Grande River into the United States from Mexico.

Border Patrol agents were close by when the incident unfolded and assisted with the rescue.

Advertisement

During separate attempts to enter the United States from Mexico on Monday, three youngsters were taken from the Rio Grande River; two of them were found dead, while the third was found in critical condition.

Following their removal from the Rio Grande River on Monday afternoon, a 3-year-old boy passed away and a 2-month-old infant was rushed to the hospital in critical condition, according to a statement from Eagle Pass Fire Department Chief Manuel Mello.

When the incident occurred, according to Mello, the kids were being “taken across” the river with a group of migrants. The incident happened on Monday at at 1 p.m. local time (2 p.m. ET), according to WOAI-TV, an NBC affiliate in San Antonio.

Mello claimed that Border Patrol personnel helped with the rescue since they were nearby when the incident occurred. Agents were performing CPR when fire rescue got on the scene, according to Mello.

The infant boy was taken to a hospital in San Antonio, while the 3-year-old child was confirmed dead at the scene, according to Mello.

A 5-year-old girl also drowned on Monday while attempting to cross the Rio Grande into Texas, according to Mexico’s National Immigration Institute.

Advertisement

The institution stated in a statement on Tuesday that the mother had been holding the infant in her arms when the power of the water took her away.

The sad instances occur as fewer undocumented migrants are being apprehended at the southern border of the United States after reaching an all-time high in May.

Also Read Removing Title 42 will eventually result in fewer border crossings. Despite popular forecasts of a major migrant influx in the months ahead,...