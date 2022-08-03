Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Australian motorcycle gang head Mark Buddle extradited from Turkey

Australian motorcycle gang head Mark Buddle extradited from Turkey

Articles
Advertisement
Australian motorcycle gang head Mark Buddle extradited from Turkey

Australian motorcycle gang head Mark Buddle extradited from Turkey

Advertisement
  • The leader of one of Australia’s largest motorcycle gangs has been extradited from Turkey.
  • Mark Buddle is accused of bringing cocaine worth A$40 million ($27 million, £22 million) into Melbourne in 2021.
    • Advertisement
  • He is charged with two counts, each of which carries a maximum punishment of life in prison.

The leader of one of Australia’s largest motorcycle gangs has been extradited from Turkey to face criminal accusations in his own country.

Mark Buddle, the Comancheros’ leader and sometimes referred to as Australia’s most wanted man, was apprehended on Wednesday at Darwin Airport.

He will face drug-importation charges, to which he has yet to react.

Mr Buddle escaped to the Middle East in 2016 after being listed as a person of interest in a murder inquiry.

Advertisement

According to local media, the 37-year-old spent time in Dubai before relocating in northern Cyprus, which lacks an extradition pact with Australia.

In early July, he was ejected from Turkish-controlled territory because his presence was “inconvenient in terms of public order and security,” according to the interior ministry.

He then travelled to Turkey, which has an extradition relationship with the United States.

Mr Buddle is accused of bringing cocaine worth A$40 million ($27 million, £22 million) into Melbourne in 2021. He is charged with two counts, each of which carries a maximum punishment of life in prison.

According to the Australian Federal Police, Mr Buddle coordinated the cargo using an app that was discreetly observed by their agents and the FBI in the United States.

Mr Buddle is also a person of interest in the shooting death of a Sydney security guard in 2010.

Advertisement

Mr Buddle allegedly took over leadership of the ‘bikie’ gang – as such groups are known in Australia – in 2009, after previous leader Mick Hawi was jailed for a fatal clash with another gang at Sydney Airport.

Also Read

Australian man arrested for German backpacker cold-case murder
Australian man arrested for German backpacker cold-case murder

A 42-year-old man has been arrested in Western Australia for the murder...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the World News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story