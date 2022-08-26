Australian police catches huge amount of Crystal meth

Police discover 1,800kg of methamphetamine hidden in marble at a Sydney port.

The haul is worth more than A$1.6 billion ($1.1 billion; £942 million).

Three men have been charged in relation to their suspected roles in bringing the drugs into Australia.

The largest methamphetamine (crystal meth) bust in Australian history saw over two tonnes of the narcotic confiscated by law enforcement.

At a Sydney port, police discovered 1,800kg of what is commonly referred to as ice.

The record haul, which was hidden in marble, is worth more than A$1.6 billion ($1.1 billion; £942 million).

In relation to their suspected roles in bringing the drugs from the Middle East, three men have been charged.

The men, according to the authorities, are a part of a larger syndicate with connections abroad.

The New South Wales Police described the group as “intelligent,” but the officers found it hard to accept their “audacity” in trying to sneak in such big amounts of drugs.

Detective Chief Supt. John Watson added, “These figures are staggering.”

“This seizure is the biggest in Australia’s history.”

Authorities have dubbed the situation in Australia a “ice epidemic.” They claim that the substance, particularly in rural areas, is a major contributor to addiction, violent crime, and mental health issues.

With 6% of Australians—or 1.2 million people—reportedly using methamphetamine, the nation has the highest reported per-capita usage in the world.

At the same Sydney port earlier this month, police discovered more than 150kg of methamphetamine during a separate investigation.

Border agents X-rayed the fancy automobile, which had just arrived from Canada, after receiving a tip, and discovered “anomalies”.

After discovering drugs hidden between the vehicle’s headlights, police discovered a total of 161kg of methamphetamine and 30kg of cocaine. There have been three men detained.

