The House approved the Inflation Reduction Act, a social spending and tax hike plan, on Friday, and its success could jeopardize Democrats facing tough election or re-election battles against Republican opponents.

The bill, which cleared the Senate over the weekend with a tie-breaking vote from Vice President Kamala Harris, won unanimous support from House Democrats on Friday, passing by a vote of 220-207.

All but three Republicans in the House voted against the bill, which now goes to President Biden’s desk for signature. Three Republicans voted against the bill.

The measure’s key components were agreed upon and submitted by West Virginia Democrat Sen. Joe Manchin and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.

“Democrats delivered broadly popular legislation that puts people before politics, lowers costs of prescription drugs and health care, lowers the deficit, fights inflation, and boosts American energy production — all without raising taxes on families making less than $400,000,” Garcia said. “Republicans chose to play politics, lie about the bill’s provisions to scare voters, and did nothing to help address challenges American families face: showing voters that Democrats are the only ones fighting to usher solutions For The People.”

In contrast, Mike Berg, a spokesman for the National Republican Congressional Committee, argued that the plan does not cut inflation and that voters would go to the polls in November to hold Democrats accountable.

“This bill does nothing to fight inflation, raises taxes, and hires an Army of IRS agents to harass the middle class,” Berg said in a statement . “Voters are going to fire any vulnerable Democrat who backs Democrats’ latest reckless spending spree.”

Media reached out to 20 of the most vulnerable House Democrats earlier this week to see whether they expected to vote for the package and to gauge their reaction to a provision in the bill that funds extra IRS agents. They all remained silent.

The package also offers a $80 billion boost to the IRS over a 10-year period, with more than half of the money going toward helping the agency combat tax evasion. The increased IRS money is expected to help fill 87,000 IRS posts, significantly increasing the agency’s size.

