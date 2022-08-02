Baghdad protests: more than 100 demonstrators injured

Demonstrators loyal to Muqtada al-Sadr broke into the Green Zone for the second time this week.

At least 125 people have been injured, including 100 civilians and 25 military personnel.

Outgoing Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi urged protesters to be calm and patient.

Baghdad: More than 100 people were injured in Baghdad clashes on Saturday after protesters rallying against the nomination of a new prime minister breached the heavily fortified Green Zone for the second time this week.

Despite security forces using tear gas and water cannons to disperse them, crowds of angry demonstrators loyal to the powerful cleric Muqtada al-Sadr have broken into the secure area where government buildings are located.

According to the Iraqi State News Agency, the protesters then stormed the parliament (INA). Social media videos appeared to show people waving the Iraqi flag as they walked past security and through the doors of parliament.

The recent escalation in tensions has been described as “deeply concerning” by the United Nations Assistance Mission in Iraq (UNAMI).

“Voices of reason and wisdom are critical to prevent further violence. All actors are encouraged to de-escalate in the interest of all Iraqis” UNAMI stated this in a tweet.

In a televised speech on Saturday, outgoing Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi urged protesters to be “calm, patient, and rational.”

“We must all cooperate to stop those who accelerate this problem, and everyone must know very well that the fire of sedition will burn everyone,” Kadhimi said.

The Prime Minister stated that “the dilemma is political, and its solution is political, and the solution is possible through sincere and constructive dialogue and making concessions for the sake of Iraq and the Iraqis.”

The protests began on Monday, after the Coordination Framework, Iraq’s largest Shiite alliance, formally nominated Mohammed Shiya al-Sudani to lead the country.

His nomination followed the mass resignation of al-parliamentary Sadr’s bloc, a group of more than 70 lawmakers who resigned from the governing body last month in an apparent show of force following months of political stalemate.

Since parliamentary elections in October, Iraq has struggled to form a new government; Sadr’s previous attempts to form a government have failed due to opposition from rival blocs.

“If the Sadrist bloc’s continued presence [in parliament] is an impediment to the formation of a government, then all lawmakers in the bloc are honorably ready to resign from parliament,” Sadr said in a televised speech in June.

The cleric, who opposes both Iran and the United States, enjoys enormous popularity. His bloc’s victory in the October election threatened to derail Iran-aligned Shiite blocs that have long dominated politics in the oil-rich country.

Al-Sadr told protesters outside the parliament building on Wednesday that their “message” had been received and that they should go home.

“A revolution of reform and rejection of injustice and corruption. Your message has been received. You have terrified the corrupt. Pray, and return home safely,”He tweeted about it.

The outgoing government of Prime Minister al-Kadhimi also issued a statement urging Sadrist protesters to “immediately withdraw from the Green Zone,” protect public and private property, and obey security forces orders.

“The security forces will be committed to protecting state institutions and international missions, and preventing any disturbance of security and order,” al-Kadhimi said.

