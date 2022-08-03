Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Ballot papers for Conservative leadership election delayed for security concerns

Ballot papers for Conservative leadership election delayed for security concerns

Articles
Advertisement
Ballot papers for Conservative leadership election delayed for security concerns

Ballot papers for Conservative leadership election delayed for security concerns

Advertisement
  • Members debating between Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak should receive their ballot packs this week.
  • GCHQ warned that hackers might modify people’s votes.
    • Advertisement
  • The winner will be announced on September 5th. Approximately 160,000 Conservative members will vote for a new Prime Minister.

Ballot papers for the Conservative leadership race have been delayed due to security concerns.

After consultation with the security agency GCHQ, the party announced it had modified its plans for the election that would determine the next Prime Minister.

According to the Daily Telegraph, GCHQ warned that hackers might modify people’s votes.

Tory members debating between Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak should receive their ballot packs this week, according to the party.

Advertisement

Boris Johnson’s replacement will be chosen by approximately 160,000 Conservative members, with the winner announced on September 5th.

The voting mechanism was originally designed to allow members to select whether to vote by mail or online and then, if they changed their minds, use the alternate way to cancel out their earlier vote.

However, following advice from GCHQ’s National Cyber Security Centre, the Conservative Party has chosen to make changes to “improve security around the ballot process.”

Conservative Party said that their voting pack was on its way but would “arrive with you a little later than we originally said… because we have taken some time to add some additional security to our ballot process”.

Advertisement

The email says that, once the ballot company receives a postal vote, they will deactivate the member’s online codes, “reducing the risk of any fraud”.

Advertisement

Also Read

Liz Truss and Penny Mordaunt in battle to stay in Tory leadership race
Liz Truss and Penny Mordaunt in battle to stay in Tory leadership race

Foreign Secretary Liz Truss' supporters have attacked Tory leadership rival Penny Mordaunt....

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the World News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story