Ballot papers for the Conservative leadership race have been delayed due to security concerns.

After consultation with the security agency GCHQ, the party announced it had modified its plans for the election that would determine the next Prime Minister.

According to the Daily Telegraph, GCHQ warned that hackers might modify people’s votes.

Tory members debating between Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak should receive their ballot packs this week, according to the party.

Boris Johnson’s replacement will be chosen by approximately 160,000 Conservative members, with the winner announced on September 5th.

The voting mechanism was originally designed to allow members to select whether to vote by mail or online and then, if they changed their minds, use the alternate way to cancel out their earlier vote.

However, following advice from GCHQ’s National Cyber Security Centre, the Conservative Party has chosen to make changes to “improve security around the ballot process.”

Conservative Party said that their voting pack was on its way but would “arrive with you a little later than we originally said… because we have taken some time to add some additional security to our ballot process”.